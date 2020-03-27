Uganda’s virus cases rise to 18

Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, bringing the total number of the country’s confirmed cases to 18.

President Museveni on Friday said the four had been under institutional quarantine in the various hotels identified by the sub-committee on quarantine.

“Yesterday, the 26th of March, another 197 people were tested and many of them were returnees from Dubai or other category one countries, only four tested positive. These four had been under institutional quarantine in the various hotels identified by the sub-committee on quarantine,” he said in a statement posted on his social platforms.

According to the president, the victims have been evacuated to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment.

“It seems, therefore, that the efforts of identifying by temperature monitoring at the airport, quarantining the people on whom there’s some suspicion and tracing the ones who escaped from the quarantine is working well,” he added.

Mr Museveni further revealed that “the majority of the 14 people” who are hospitalized at Entebbe, Mulago and Masaka with the virus are responding well to the treatment and seem to be improving.

Related

Share News







