Chad imposes state of emergency after Boko Haram attack

Chad has imposed a state of emergency in parts of the west of the country, following an attack by Islamist militants Boko Haram which killed more than 90 soldiers.

The new measures in Fouli and Kaya allow the authorities to enforce a ban on movement, close businesses and search homes.

Earlier this week, President Idriss Déby visited the scene of the attack in Lac province, promising a rapid response.

It was the deadliest assault by Boko Haram since the unrest spread across the border from Nigeria several years ago.

