Coronavirus cases in Uganda jump to 30

“Seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020. This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country. Out of 225 samples run today, 218 samples have tested negative for COVID-19,” the Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.

President Museveni had on Saturday morning said the country will need to take additional drastic measures to help combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We may have to take additional drastic measures. I will keep you informed,” Museveni said.

He, however, expressed optimism that despite having many people who returned from Dubai and other countries abroad, a big number of them have tested negative.

“Although the number is growing, I am still happy to see that the majority of returnees are negative which means they don’t have the virus. However, the worry is that the people who are positive had circulated in the population.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has put in place several measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.

The government started by banning all cultural, social, political and any form of gatherings that saw schools, universities, churches, mosques and any other place that brings a big number of people together closed.

The guidelines have also seen public transport suspended for two weeks.

“It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception, should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don’t want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition,” the president said.

He explained that it is in the interest of the citizens’ health that they avoid gatherings which would be a fertile ground for the coronavirus to spread.

