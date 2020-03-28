Rwanda coronavirus cases rise to 54

Rwanda has announced nine new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 54 cases in less than two weeks since the first case was reported.

Of the latest cases, five came from Dubai, one from the Netherlands and one from the US. All were quarantined on arrival.

Two others were infected within the country, the country’s health ministry said in a statement.

Rwanda has set up three health centres to deal with the coronavirus pandemic – two in the capital, Kigali, and one in the south of the country.

The patients being treated are recovering and many of them are not showing symptoms, the ministry said.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







