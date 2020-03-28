Mr Eazi and I are both recovering from an illness that looked and felt like coronavirus, but since we’re both in the UK at the moment neither of us know for sure that’s what we had because we haven’t been tested.

We felt unwell at the same time, a few days after having a meal out together, and for this week’s edition of This Is Africa on BBC World Service radio, we hooked up from our respective homes – we are both in isolation.

Mr Eazi told me he’s been eating loads of ginger and vitamins, bingeing on documentaries, and talking to his mum:Quote Message: I think when things [like coronavirus] happen you’re looking for something, some kind of light within the entire situation… Now I’m speaking to my mom three times a day, which I usually don’t. So that’s one thing that has happened in this season – I’ve stayed more in touch with family.”

Mr Eazi has also been seeing lots more people using his music to make videos while in quarantine. One of a Lebanese choreographer Sara Karrit, her son and her husband doing a dance routine in their kitchen has gone viral, with over eight million views:View more on TwitterView more on twitter

He was astounded:Quote Message: I’ve never had anything go that viral on my Twitter before… So, in this time it’s beautiful that the music can bring so much happiness. The reaction from people around the world, seeing the families just indoors and dancing to my music – I just think that’s been a miracle of this whole time.”

And Mr Eazi’s message to his fans right now?Quote Message: Please stay at home, the virus is real. I see a lot of people say ‘Oh the virus is not real’ – the virus is very real. Wash your hands, and stay away from the older people. Care for them but be careful, because you might not know you have the virus and you don’t want to get a lot of people sick.”

The interview will air on 28 March on BBC World Service and is available online after broadcast.

