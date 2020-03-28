Uganda’s Covid-19 cases rise to 23

The number of people who have tested positive for coronovirus (Covid-19), in Uganda has jumped from 18 to 23 after 5 people tested positive on Friday.

“Out of the 227 samples tested today (Friday), 222 tested negative for Covid-19 while 5 tested positive,” Dr Jane Ruth Aceng tweeted. “Ugandans please enhance our guidelines and preventive measures. We can prevent the spread of Covid 19 together.”

Dr Aceng, did not give details of the new infected people.

President Museveni said that given the five new cases, there might be need for more drastic measures to curb [the] spread, according to a Saturday tweet by Mr Don Wanyama, his press secretary.

Mr Museveni said he will let the country know what these measures are.

Health workers say, all the previously confirmed 14 cases are in stable clinical condition and feeding well at Entebbe Grade B, Mulago National Specialised Hospital and Adjumani General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,184 people; 811 of these are under institutional quarantine while 373 are under self- quarantine.

Early this week, 1,517 high risk travellers completed their 14 days of follow up and have been issued with certificates of completion of the mandatory quarantine.

