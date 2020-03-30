March 30, 2020

Coronavirus curfew drone shot down’ in Sudan

17 mins ago

Sudan’s presidential guards shot down a drone that turned out to be monitoring a curfew put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to al-Sahya newspaper.

The guards shot down the drone when it flew over the home of the Sovereign Council President Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Friday, al-Sahya adds.

A source told al-Sayha that the drone belonged to the security forces and was on a mission to monitor the night curfew and had strayed off course.

The curfew was imposed on Monday 23 March.

Source. Bbc

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

More cases reported in East Africa; Uganda at 33

3 mins ago

Coronavirus cases top 722,000 globally

4 hours ago

Amelia Kyambadde shuts down malls

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.