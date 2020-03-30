Tumukunde case postponed to 14th April over the absence of a magistrate

The hearing of a case in which presidential hopeful Lt Gen (Rtd) Gen.Henry Tumukunde is accused of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition has been deferred over the absence of the trial magistrate.

The trial of the former security minister currently remanded to Luzira Prison was scheduled to begin today (March 30) but was adjourned because the trial magistrate, Valerian Tuhimbise was not on duty after the Chief Justice suspended court hearings and appearance before he directed some court staff to stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gen Tumukunde faces four counts including unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The prosecution claims that on March 13, 2020 while at his office at Impala Avenue in Kololo, Gen Tumukunde was found in possession of two guns; an Ak47 and a pistol.

However, Gen Tumukunde denied the charges.

Tumukunde was also charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition without a valid firearm license.

State Prosecutor Patricia Cingtho told Buganda Road Court chief magistrate, Ms Miriam Akello Ayo, on Monday that police are still investigating the case.

Gen Tumukunde did not attend court physically. Court proceedings were held through video conferencing.

The Chief Magistrate said Gen Tumukunde, who recently declared his interests to stand for the presidency, was further remanded to Luzira prison until April 14, 2020, when the High Court judge would deliver a ruling on his bail application.

Source. Dm

