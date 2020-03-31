Bunyangabu LC5 chairman beats RDC for grounding his office car following Museveni directive

The LC5 chairperson for Bunyangabu District, James Ategeka Mugarama on Tuesday morning beat up Jane Asiimwe, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for reportedly grounding the government car which is allocated to his office.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ategeka is seen in a standoff with officers attached to Asiimwe’s office.

He then sprints towards Asiimwe and smacks her in the face, before being held off by people around. As he is separated from the scene, Ategeka continues to hurl insults at Asiimwe.

Ategeka claims he was being disrespected by Asiimwe, and his hands did the settling.

This follows a directive from President Museveni who last night asked all public servants to park government vehicles at the District Headquarters for use in transporting medical personnel and supplies in the fight against coronavirus.

“In order to deal with some unavoidable health issues like mothers in childbirth or very sick people, permission can be sought from the RDC to use private transport to take such a person to the hospital,” Museveni decreed.

A permission note from the RDC of Rukungiri District.

“Additionally, government vehicles that do not belong to UPDF, Police, Prisons or UWA, will be pooled and deployed at the District Health Offices, including the divisions of Kampala, with their drivers, staying in tented compounds, ready to help in those health emergencies. Those vehicles will be under the command of the District Medical Officer,” he added.

The office of the President this morning released a directive to RDCs to ensure the President’s directive on government cars and movements is secured.

