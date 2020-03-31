Tanzania confirms five new coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Tanzania has risen to 19, after the health ministry confirmed five new cases on Monday.

Among the new cases, two of those affected are based in the Zanzibar archipelago while three of the patients are in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.

All three of the patients identified in Dar es Salaam are Tanzanians aged between 21 and 49.

Each had been in contact with people suspected of carrying the virus.

Two of the patients, a 21-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man, tested positive after the ministry tracked them down as part of contact-tracing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu identified three health facilities in or near Dar es Salaam which are ready to receive patients.

Two of the centres will be dedicated to the isolation of suspected cases, and the third will be used for the treatment of patients who have tested positive for the virus.

There have so far been no deaths in the country attributed to coronavirus. The first confirmed case from two weeks ago remains the only patient so far to have made a recovery.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







