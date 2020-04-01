Bobi wine fails to correspond at Presidential directive on donations

Politicians in the Opposition wing have slsmmed President Museveni’s directive stopping local leaders and politicians from supplying food items to the vulnerable members in the community during the two-week lockdown in the wake of Covid-19.

Following the suspension of public transport and other businesses in the country about a week ago in a bid to control the spread of the virus after several cases had been confirmed, some politicians, businessmen and religious leaders came out to donate food stuff and other supplies to the needy people in their communities.

However, Mr Museveni on Monday while announcing more measures in a bid to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further following the rise of more cases, warned politicians to desist from “taking advantage of the situation to play cheap politics”.

The President in his argument said that such acts only endanger the lives of people as they will all gather in one place, something the health experts have time and again advised against as a way of preventing further spread of the virus.

On Tuesday while addressing the nation, Mr Museveni again reiterated that anyone who will be caught giving out food in such a manner, will be charged with attempted murder, because that is directly exposing people to the virus.

He, however, advised those who want to contribute to the wellbeing of others do it institutionally through the taskforce committee headed by the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda and the health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

