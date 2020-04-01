Boda Boda rider shot in the Ass for defying Lockdown

On Monday, the president issued a ban on all private motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and tricycles as one of the ways to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

He also issued a night curfew between 7pm and 6:30am.

However according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, a boda boda rider only identified as Vincent who was suspected to be drunk was shot in the buttocks in Kisimbiri trading centre in Wakiso district on Tuesday night when he refused to heed to the president’s directives.

“It’s alleged that the victim attempted to knock Police officers who were on duty several times but he failed and then grabbed Constable Isaac Kabos , assaulted him and in the process of rescuing Kabos, another officer, Stephen Wafula shot and injured him,”Onyango said.

He said that the victim was rushed to Mulago for treatment as they await to interrogate him to ascertain his motive.

Onyango added that an assault case file has been opened against the victim.

“We would wish to appeal to members of the general public to respect security personnel on duty and obey their orders.”

The president on Monday ordered for a night curfew between 7pm and 6:30 am as one of the ways to deal with criminals who would want to terrorise members of the public during the current situation.

Source: NP

