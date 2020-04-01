Botswana confirms first coronavirus death

Botswana has announced its first coronavirus death just hours after confirming its first cases.

The victim was an elderly woman who was discovered to have had Covid-19 after her death.

Botswana’s Vice-President Slumber Tsogwane said the 79-year-old had travelled to neighbouring South Africa and on returning home she had developed a fever.

The woman was put under mandatory quarantine at the hospital where she died four days later.

Mr Tsogwane said the woman was buried as a person with a suspected infectious disease even before her tests results came out.

Her results were announced on Tuesday evening – making her the fourth coronavirus case in Botswana.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and an extreme lockdown for 28 days.

It starts on Thursday and will see everyone barred from leaving their homes except those offering essential services.

Source : BBC

