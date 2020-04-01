Cindy jubilates after Facebook account getting blue tick

While many are cursing the year 2020, singer Cindy Sanyu is having the time of her life, first, it was her engagement to movie actor Joel Atiku then her successful ‘Boom party’ concert at Cricket Oval Lugogo early this month and now Facebook has finally verified her account.

The singer who counts herself luckiest musician at the moment because her show was not affected the coronavirus pandemic in a mini interview with Sqoop said, “I feel like I am the luckiest artiste alive right now, I can’t believe how blessed I am.”

Well, blessings are still pouring in on her after Facebook verified her account in the names of Cindy Sanyu with a blue tick. She took to social media and posted, “so you guys are going to sit there and act like you didn’t notice my blue tick? Quarantine won’t stop us everywhere Thank you Facebook”

Her fans welcomed the exciting news and quickly poured in congratulatory messages on the Diva’s post.

