Kenyan boy shot dead as virus curfew enforced

Kenya’s police chief has ordered an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy said to have been shot on Monday evening as police enforced a curfew.

The child was playing on the balcony of his parent’s house in a slum in the capital, Nairobi, when police fired live bullets to disperse people, according to eyewitnesses.

He was shot in the stomach and he later died while being treated at a hospital.

The inspector general of police has ordered a forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers who were on duty on Monday night in the Huruma-Mathare area.

The country’s public prosecutor said he was awaiting the file for appropriate action.

The latest incident casts another dark shadow on the manner in which officers have managed a nightly dusk-to-dawn curfew that was ordered last Friday to limit the spread of coronavirus.

People have been tear-gassed, beaten up and injured for not being indoors by 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).

Source: BBC

