Uganda’s Watoto children’s choir quarantined

President Yoweri Museveni has announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in the country, who include members of the famous Watoto Children’s Choir.

In a live televised address on Tuesday night, his second in as many days, Mr Museveni said some members of the choir had been quarantined after returning from a trip abroad.

He did not give details on their condition.

The health ministry later said six of the new cases were children aged between seven and 10 years who reside at the Watoto Church’s facilities.

Three others are adults who also recently travelled back from the UK. A statement from Watoto Church said they were chaperones of one of their choir groups and had been quarantined.

The choir often tours countries like the US, Canada and the UK.

The total number of cases in the country, which is in lockdown, now stands at 44.

Related

Share News







