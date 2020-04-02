Bunyangabu District Chairman arraigned in court for assaulting RDC

James Ategeka Mugarama, the Bunyangabu District Chairman has been produced on Fort Portal High court following his arrest for slapping the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Jane Assimwe.

Ategeka was brought to court in Fort Portal, Kabarole District where media have been denied access.

The chairman was arrested yesterday and a case file SD REF22/30/03/2020 was opened. Accordingly, he will be charged with assault and defying government directives.

Ategeka’s trouble started after he slapped Asiimwe who tried to ground his car in response to a presidential directive requiring all government cars to be grounded for medical use.

When Ategeka’s car was stopped from leaving the district headquarters by Asiimwe, he charged at her and slapped her across the face for alleged disrespect.

In an address later, president Museveni called for the arrest and disciplining of Ategeka.

“That person should be arrested, who gives him permission to beat a Ugandan? Where does he get such power? If he has not been arrested yet, he should be immediate,” Museveni said.

Source: NP

