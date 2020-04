A guards opens a door on June 2, 2011 at the Oued-Ghir prison near Bejaia, northern Algeria. An interministerial commission, comprising the justice, interior, defence and health ministers took place on June 2 at the new prison in Oued-Ghir to look into the conditions of detention. AFP PHOTO / FAROUK BATICHE / AFP PHOTO / FAROUK BATICHE

Algeria has become the latest country in Africa to release some of its prisoners in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pardoned close to 5,000 detainees who have 18 months or less to serve of their sentences.

Ethiopia has also freed thousands from prisons.

Source: BBC

