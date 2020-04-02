Four countries receive COVID-19 donations

A pan-African infrastructure and logistics solutions company has donated an assortment of equipment to four African countries aimed at fighting the coronavirus.

Arise, which is based in Libreville, Gabon donated 7m masks, 143,000 sets of protective clothing and 230,000 boxes of disinfectant gel to Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Mauritania.

“In the context of global shortages in critical medical supplies, we are providing a large shipment of medical equipment,” CEO Gagan Gupta said.

The supplies were mainly manufactured in China.

The Africa CDC, in its latest status reports, says the continent had just over 5,700 confirmed cases.

See the map below for more information.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







