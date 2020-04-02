Government to distribute food& other supplies

Government will on Saturday this week launch distribution of relief food to the vulnerable urban poor in Kampala and Wakiso who are affected by the ongoing lockdown, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has announced.

The relief exercise is expected to cover 1.5 million people in areas of Kampala and Wakiso and will be overlooked by security forces.

“The distribution will be done at LC1 level by the LC’s Chairpersons supported by Police and UPDF for purposes of transparency and avoiding crowds. Security will stay at the distribution point from the beginning up to the end of the exercise,” Rugunda said.

” The relied package will include maize flour, 6kg per head, beans 3kg per head and salt.”

Rugunda added that all lactating mothers and the sick people will receive 2kg of powdered milk and 2kg of sugar.

The announcement follows President Museveni’s recent directives where he introduced more stringent measures to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

President Museveni announced a total lockdown of the country and placed a ban on all nonessential services, a directive that affected many people’s sources of livelihood.

“We are also aware of our people that have been living hand to mouth. They have been feeding on the little income they get daily. Unfortunately, these people have been most affected by our measures in trying to curb coronavirus spread,” he said

“We also have the vulnerable groups that are deeply affected by this pandemic and the resultant measures. We shall identify them and support them until the situation returns to normal. It could be for a month or so,” he added.

Uganda, at the time of writing this report, has 44 confirmed cases of the COVID19.

