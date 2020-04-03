Movit offers shs150m to support the fight against COVID19

The support that included 200 cartons of Skin Guard Hand wash, 200 cartons of Skin Guard soap and 100 cartons of sanitizer gel was handed over to the Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng by the Movit CEO, Bruce Mpamizo at the ministry headquarters in Kampala.

“As Movit Products Limited, we stand with our customers in all situations. Today we are here to support the Ministry of Health because we were enabled by our customers to do so. We believe that this is the beginning of a long-standing partnership with the Ministry and we expect to provide even more support as we continue the fight of the spread of Covid 19 together,”Mpamizo said.

The Movit Products Limited CEO said the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is a collective role for everyone, noting that as a cosmetics company, they could only offer such support in form of soap and sanitisers as a contribution to the fight.

He asked the Health Ministry to distribute the products to hospitals for health workers who are caring for patients on the frontline to use and be safe in the current crisis.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng applauded the cosmetics company for the generous contribution and support.

“We thank Movit for donating sanitisers and other products that will help in the fight against the virus,” she said.

The cosmetics company also noted that as part of efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic, they have put in place measures to be followed by workers at their factory.

“We have implemented other measures to ensure the companies most crucial operations are not stifled as the company still needs to deliver much more need hygiene products solutions and keep the employees safe. Movit Products Limited has also partnered with KCCA to install hand washing units in

markets and around the city center with Skin Guard hand wash to encourage washing hands and staying safe from the corona virus,”Mpamizo said.

