April 3, 2020

Rogue security officers breaking into homes to enforce curfew face arrest

After President Museveni on Monday declared a 14-day curfew starting March 31, 2020 in a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus, there have been several reports of security agencies breaking into people’s homes and battering them in the pretext of enforcing the presidential directives in different parts of the country.
However, the army has warned of dire consequences against such “rogue security elements.”

The joint security forces on Friday said the role of enforcing the curfew in Kampala metropolitan area (Kampala, Mukono, Mpigi and Wakiso districts) lies with the police, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Local Defence Units (LDU).
“It has come to the attention of the Joint Security Forces that rogue elements are breaking into people’s homes and beating them up while masquerading as security personnel enforcing the curfew. Those being tempted to do so must stop forthwith before they are arrested,” said the army spokesperson, Brig Gen Richard Karemire before adding that GISOs and reservists, among other security agencies have not been enlisted in the enforcement of the curfew.

This was after photos and videos showing LDUs and other security personnel battering people in their homes were widely shared in the media.

