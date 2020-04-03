Tanzania extends visas for stranded tourists

Tanzania’s immigration department has extended visas for foreign nationals who can’t leave the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign visitors, who applied online, were given visa extensions of three months.

The extension starts from the date the traveller arrives in Tanzania – if their arrival is within the three months covered by their original visa application.

Residents and holders of other passes, such as exemption certificates and dependant pass holders, have been given a one month extension free of charge.

“If the situation persists after the expiry of such an extension, holders are advised to report to the main immigration office in Dar es Salaam,” reads a statement from the department.

Those who have already surrendered their residence permits or passes have also been urged to report to the main office.

Tanzania has reported 20 cases of coronavirus to date, including one death and two recovered patients.

The ministry of health has said it was tracing and monitoring over 500 individuals who are believed to have had contact with those who have tested positive.

The east African nation has not suspended international flights and its border crossings are still open, but airlines have suspended flights to the country.

Neighbouring countries have also restricted cross-borders travel as a precaution to stop the spread of the virus.

