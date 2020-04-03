Tributes to Somali ex-PM who died of COVID-19

Tributes are being paid to Somalia’s former Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein, also known as “Nur Adde”, who died of coronavirus in London on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old, a former police officer who trained as a lawyer, was prime minister between November 2007 and February 2009 – when he was credited for his hands-on leadership.

Adam Aw Hirsi, a politician who worked with him during that time, said they were “difficult days” but Mr Hussein was “most laid-back, yet most decisive”.

Mr Hussein had served as attorney general for a few years under Siad Barre, who was overthrown as president in 1991.

After the start of the civil war, he headed the Somali Red Crescent Society until his appointment as prime minister.

Somalia, which is still struggling to end conflict that erupted nearly 30 years ago, is observing three days of mourning for the statesman in recognition of his efforts.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







