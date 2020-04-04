Museveni to shut markets not observing proper rules

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Ugandans to limit their movements as much possible as the country battles to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

Uganda has recorded 48 cases by Friday April 3.

During his Friday night address to the nation, Mr Museveni warned markets such as that of Kalerwe, north of Kampala that they risk being shut for failing to put into place the standard operating procedures, required to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“We cannot allow suicide,” he said, pointing at the risk such a market is subjecting people visiting it to, without proper measures in place.

“We cannot sit there and watch our people die because of your defiance.”

Most markets, though, like Nakasero in the heart of Kampala, are following the set guidelines.

The President also said he has received a report from the health ministry indicating that they have received about 10% of the protective gear for health workers needed in the fight against coronavirus.

The spread of the COVID-19 has challenged the global medical response, with WHO declaring it a pandemic.

Source: PMLDaily

