Pink is donating $1 million to fight covid19

Pink said on social media Friday that she and her son spent weeks in isolation after positive tests for COVID-19 but a few days ago they both tested negative for the deadly infection. She said when she and 3-year-old Jameson started showing symptoms two weeks ago they were already sheltering in place. Pink said she felt fortunate her doctor was able to get her and her son tested.”It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote on Twitter.

Source: CNN

Related

Share News







