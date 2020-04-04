The Rock sings an ultimate hand-washing song for COVID19

Dwayne Johnson is making sure his youngest child has strong hand washing game with a little help from “Moana.”In a video posted to Instagram, a towel-clad Johnson, aka The Rock, shared with his followers his “sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual.””Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from ‘Moana,’ while I wash her hands,” he wrote. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”

Source: CNN

