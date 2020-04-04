Uganda’s coronavirus cases jump to 48

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda have reached 48, the Health Minister, Dr,Jane Ruth Aceng has said.

“Of the 419 cases we tested today, only three were positive,” Dr.Aceng said on Friday evening.

The Minister said all the three were returnees from Dubai(2) and USA who have been in the mandatory quarantine.

Speaking earlier, President Museveni said he was optimistic the deadly virus can be defeated if the guidelines put in place are followed.

“We slept in the bush and those who say that this situation is tough just make me laugh. It is not such a big issue but because people don’t listen and taken things for granted. We can defeat it,”Museveni said.

“I am beginning to be hopeful that we can defeat the virus.”

He noted that Europe and other countries are affected greatly because of the way they live, adding that advancement could have fueled the problem.

“We can stop this virus because from what I have studied there is no big issue apart from the four points of preventing it including cleaning surfaces, not coughing near people, washing hands regularly with soap, water and sanitizer and not touching the soft parts of the eyes, nose and mouth.”

Source: NP

