Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut

Malawi’s president and all government ministers are taking a 10% wage cut for three months to raise money to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

President Peter Mutharika made the announcement as he set out a stimulus package to help cushion the economic impact of the disease.

Malawi reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Thursday – one of the last countries to do so.

The country, among the world’s poorest, has declared a state of emergency.

There is no lockdown but schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.

All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







