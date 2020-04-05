April 5, 2020

South Sudan records first coronavirus case

4 hours ago

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in South Sudan.

Officials say the patient is a 29-year-old woman working for the United Nations who recently arrived in the country from the Netherlands.

Experts have warned that the consequences could be dire if the virus spreads rapidly in South Sudan, which has extremely limited health facilities.

More than a million people are still displaced from their homes following a six-year civil war that killed around 400,000 people.

Last month ministers were finally appointed to a unity government after the former rebel leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir signed a peace deal.

Source: BBC

