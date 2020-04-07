COVID19 Cases Still 52 as 231 New Tests are Negative

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Uganda stays at 52 after fresh tests turned out negative, Chimp Corps report.“Today, April 6th, 231 samples were tested for Covid-19. A total of 119 samples were from those in quarantine and 112 were from the villages where the returnees had made contact,” said President Museveni on Monday night.“The good thing is that all were negative,” he emphasized.

while Rwanda’s total infections stand at 104 Tanzania has so far registered 24 cases while Burundi has three cases.South Sudan has only one confirmed case of the deadly virus.

Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa this Monday evening said “to-date, the cumulative samples tests at UVRI stands at 3,160,” adding, “a total of 657 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 855 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.”

He said the Ministry continues to intensify activities aimed at tracing and testing individuals who returned from abroad between 7th and 22nd March 2020.He appealed to those who will be contacted by the field teams to comply and avail themselves for testing.”

