Ivory Coast minister tests positive for coronavirus

Ivory Coast’s Defense Minister Hamed Bakayoko has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Bakayoko said he had shown no symptoms before the tests and urged citizens to be vigilant.

The minister has since been quarantined.

Ivory Coast has so far confirmed 323 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

The government has imposed a lockdown in the capital Abidjan and enforced nationwide curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 local time.

On Saturday, health officials urged people to wear face masks to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







