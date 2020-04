Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that all travel in and out of the capital, Nairobi, will be banned for the next three weeks, starting at 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Monday as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A ban on travel in and out of the coastal city of Mombasa and the nearby areas of Kilifi and Kwale will come into force on Wednesday.

Source: BBC

