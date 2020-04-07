Kyle Walker sorry for hosting party ‘with two sex workers’

England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker has apologized for reportedly hosting a party with two sex workers while urging fans to stay at home and respect the United Kingdom government’s coronavirus lockdown. British tabloids, including The Sun, posted details over the weekend of a gathering Walker held at his home, which included two sex workers and a friend. The meeting breaks the UK’s current lockdown laws, which ban gatherings of more than two people and states that Britons must not leave their homes apart from for essential reasons, and only with members of their own household. Last month Walker had urged supporters to follow those rules, writing on Twitter:

“On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them.”In a statement sent to CNN by Walker’s agency, the England full-back said: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper.”I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down,

” he added.”There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.”My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.” Kyle Walker of Manchester City prepares to go in goal after Claudio Bravo of Manchester City received a red card during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atalanta and Manchester City at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 06, 2019, in Milan, Italy.

