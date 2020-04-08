Kenyans ‘hike across borders’ to beat travel ban

Kenya’s government is enforcing new containment measures in the capital, Nairobi, which include a travel ban in and out of the city in order to prevent the spread of the virus to other regions.

This is in addition to a nationwide curfew from 19:00 to 05:00 local time.

It appears that travellers whose movements have been restricted by the new measures are taking risky options to beat the ban, including trekking across the city’s boundaries.

A video shared on Facebook appears to be showing people walking across a river bed. It is unclear whether they are leaving or entering the city.

We have also not verified the video’s authenticity.

The person filming can be heard saying is Swahili: “Whether they like it or not we will succeed [to breach the ban]. They don’t mind the citizens, yet we don’t have coronavirus… This is how Kenyans are suffering and they are in State House eating mangoes… look at our lives, very bad.”

Kenya has confirmed 158 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

More cases have been reported in Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa and the nearby areas of Kilifi and Kwale than the rest of the country.

