Kenyans stranded in the capital after the travel ban

Hundreds of Kenyans have been stranded in the capital Nairobi, after the police mounted road blocks on all roads in and out of the city on Monday night as the country tries to halt the spread of coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta banned travel in and out of the city for the next three weeks starting on Monday night, with similar restrictions in the coastal city of Mombasa and the nearby areas of Kilifi and Kwale coming into force on Wednesday.

Nairobi and the coastal areas have been identified as the hot spots of coronavirus cases in the country and the travel restrictions were intended to prevent the spread of the virus into other regions ahead of the Easter weekend.

The country was already under a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew before the latest measures were announced.

The ban on travel in and out of Nairobi saw hundreds of commuters stranded in heavy traffic in attempts to beat the curfew on Monday night.

Kenyans who work in Nairobi but live outside the city were also filmed trying to plead with police officers to allow them to return home.

Source: BBC

Related

Share News







