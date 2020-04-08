Malawi announces first coronavirus death

Malawi’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s first coronavirus death.

The patient was a 51-year-old Malawian woman of Indian origin who had recently returned to the country from the UK.

According to the ministry, she had an underlying heath condition.

Meanwhile, the country has also announced three new cases of coronavirus. Two of the patients are in the city of Blantyre and the other in Chikwawa town.

This brings the total number cases in the country to eight.

Source: BBC

