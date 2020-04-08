April 8, 2020

Malawi announces first coronavirus death

4 hours ago

Malawi’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s first coronavirus death.

The patient was a 51-year-old Malawian woman of Indian origin who had recently returned to the country from the UK.

According to the ministry, she had an underlying heath condition.

Meanwhile, the country has also announced three new cases of coronavirus. Two of the patients are in the city of Blantyre and the other in Chikwawa town.

This brings the total number cases in the country to eight.

Source: BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Government to raise taxes for 2020/21

3 hours ago

Kenyans stranded in the capital after the travel ban

4 hours ago

Kenyans ‘hike across borders’ to beat travel ban

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.