April 8, 2020

Uganda domestic violence cases rise amid lockdown

Ugandan police have said there is a rise in domestic violence cases since the country began a two-week lockdown.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said four suspects had been arrested in connection to murder.

Mr Enanga was quoted in local media reports as saying that the rise in cases was because of people “over-staying at home”.

On Monday, UN chief António Guterres warned of a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged governments to fast-track arrest and prosecution of suspects.

Source: BBC

