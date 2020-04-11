Blood from cured COVID-19 patients is medicine – study

A team of researchers from China have discovered that transfusing critically ill Covid-19 patients with blood from those who recovered from the disease could be a viable treatment.

In the study published on Tuesday in American Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), 10 severely sick patients who underwent transfusion using the said blood recovered.

The report said the Covid-19 patients who were Chinese, were critically ill but began to show significant improvements after a single dose.

“All symptoms in the 10 patients, especially fever, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, disappeared or largely improved within one day to three days upon convalescent plasma (CP) transfusion,” the report reads in part.

CP refers to a colourless liquid in blood which is obtained from one who has recovered from an infectious disease and considered to be rich, especially in antibodies.

The researchers said patients did not react negatively to the transfusion.

Source: DM

