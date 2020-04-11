Who is Bobi Wine’s newly appointed deputy?

Kyadondo East legislator and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine on Wednesday, April 8,2020 unveiled Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru Abuka as the deputy leader of the People Power movement.

Dr Zedriga, although seemingly little known to the wider public, has been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy and social justice in Uganda for many years.

Born on 8th, September 1961 (Aged 59), Dr Zedriga hails from Vura Constituency in Arua District. She is a mother of five and a grandmother of four who has also mentored a number of women leaders in politics.

Her husband, Rauxen Zedriga acted as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s strongman Dr Kizza Besigye’s chief cordinator in West-Nile before he was kidnapped and went missing since August, 2001.

Education

Dr Zedriga holds a PhD in Peace and Conflict Resolution from Sewanee University in the United States of America. She has a Masters of Arts in Human Rights and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University.

Dr Zedriga also holds a number of Diplomas including one in Post Graduate Legal Practice (LDC), Post Graduate Diploma in Women and Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, Diploma in Law and Judicial Practice from LDC and a Diploma in Law from LDC.

Dr Zedriga holds a number of certificates and notably among them include a Training of Partipatory Gender Audit Facilitators from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Certificate in Judicial Reforms in Anglophone Africa from the World Bank Institute among others.

Career

Dr Zedriga worked as a Secretary for the Uganda National Committee for tge Prevention and Punishment of Genocide and Mass Atrocities, a Coordinator and Principal Investigator (P.I) for the IGAD Research on Inclusive Mechanisms, and a Consultant Mediator for World Bank.

She also served a Lecturer at Victoria University in Kampala, Sawanee University in Tennessee and JF Kennedy School of Government in the USA.

De Zedriga also served as an Associate Director at the Center of Conflict Management and Peace Studies for Gulu University, a position she was seconded to by ACORD under a Memorandum of Understanding with Gulu University. One of her most recent assignments was being a Magistrate at the Judicial Service Commission in Uganda among other roles that she has served in her long career path.

Dr Zedriga can accurately speak seven languages including English, Acholi, Lango, Alur, Lugbara, Luganda and Swahili.

She brings to the People Power movement her wealth of experience and according to their leader Kyagulanyi, De Zedriga will be in charge of political mobilization.

Having been appointed during a time when the country and whole world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Zedriga’s first task was to deliver People Power’s contribution of food relief to the Covid-19 task force at the Ministry of Health.

She tasked the Ministry to avail the food to all citizens.

Source: NP

