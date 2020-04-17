Lukwago concerned over the poor distribution of food relief in Kampala

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed concern about the methods being currently employed in the distribution of food relief in Kampala.

He criticised government for failing to ensure the timely delivery of the much needed relief items to communities affected by the current lockdown.

Lukwago’s criticism follows reports that relief food had only been delivered to 100,000 people, out of the planned 1.1 million people in Kampala and Wakiso.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media in Kampala on Thursday.

“It remains a fact that leaders know the electorate, electoral areas and their concerns. The assigned team including ministers cannot do the distribution in Kampala and that is why they have so far handled only 1%. Out of the 1.5 million targeted people, only 100,000 have received relief so far,”he said.

Lukwago said residents in some Kampala constituencies, particularly,Lubaga South and Makindye East have never received food to date.

“The ministers who have been deployed in Kampala are alien. They don’t not know the ghettos and city suburbs and they are interested in personally engaging in the procurement procedures,”he said.

While there is a clear directive that politicians are not supposed to engage in distribution of food relief in the interest of fighting this unprecedented Covid-19, Lukwago accused government of politicising the entire process.

“Whereas it was categorically stated that the entire exercise shouldn’t be politicized, barely two weeks down the road, it is completely politicised by deploying ministers to be in charge of city divisions as districts,”he said.

