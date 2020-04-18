Coronavirus: Magufuli calls for a weekend of prayer

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has appealed to Tanzanians to use the weekend for prayer against the coronavirus outbreak.

It is unclear if he wants people to congregate in places of worship since the country has not yet banned religious gatherings.

The Tanzanian government has taken measures to curb the spread of coronavirus such as closing schools, colleges and universities, but has not taken the route favoured by many of its neighbours of imposing a lockdown.

To date, the country has had a total number of 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Four of those people have died, while 11 have recovered.

Source: BBC

