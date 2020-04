The Nigerian president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has died after contracting coronavirus.

A statement from President Muhammadu Buhari’s office said it “regrets to announce the passage” of Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging Covid-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday,” the statement said.

There have been 493 confirmed coronavirus infections, with 17 deaths, in Nigeria.

Related

Share News