April 19, 2020

Paul McCartney’s speech in full

9 hours ago

“I’m very honoured to be part of this programme tonight that celebrates the true heroes: The healthcare workers all around the world.

“As this Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we all have to come together to fight it on a global scale. Let’s tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all around the world so a crisis like this never happens again.

“My mother Mary was a nurse and a midwife just after and during the Second World War, so I have a lot of time for the doctors, the nurses and all the medical staff who keep us healthy.

“We love you. Thank you.”

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Mbarara halts distribution of relief food due to lack of manpower

5 hours ago

Nairobi governor puts whiskey in COVID-19 care packages

9 hours ago

Lesotho’s PM sends army into streets

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.