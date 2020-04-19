Paul McCartney’s speech in full

“I’m very honoured to be part of this programme tonight that celebrates the true heroes: The healthcare workers all around the world.

“As this Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we all have to come together to fight it on a global scale. Let’s tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all around the world so a crisis like this never happens again.

“My mother Mary was a nurse and a midwife just after and during the Second World War, so I have a lot of time for the doctors, the nurses and all the medical staff who keep us healthy.

“We love you. Thank you.”

Related

Share News







