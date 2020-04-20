April 20, 2020

Kenyan truck driver tests positive for COVID-19

17 hours ago

A Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border post on Sunday has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health, he was among the 1,114 truckers who were tested.

 “The new case is a 27-year-old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border. Efforts are underway to track him and evacuate him back to Kenya. Total confirmed cases of covid-19 in Uganda remains at 55,” a message on the Ministry of Health’s Twitter handle reads.

On Tuesday, a Ugandan cargo transporter tested positive for the deadly Covid-19.

By Thursday (April 16), Uganda’s Ministry of Health had reported 55 (Ugandan cases) since the outbreak of the pandemic.

