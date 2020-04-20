Museveni orders encroachers to vacate lakeshores, river banks

President Museveni on Sunday ordered encroachers to vacate lakeshores and river banks before the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) catches up with them.

According to Mr Museveni, water levels in Lake Victoria have risen to 13.21 metres; this being the second-highest level since May 1964, when the lake went up to 13.41 metres.

“This water, we have the problem of encroachers, people who cultivate on the shores of the lake and banks of the river. Please get off those points. NEMA is coming to chase you off because you will bring us problems. With the rains, the levels have risen to 13.21m. This is the second-highest level since 1964 May, when the lake went up to 13.41,” Mr Museveni said on Sunday while updating the nation on government efforts in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

