Ugandan scientists are working on COVID-19 vaccine

President Museveni has said Ugandan scientists are working around the clock to find a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus.

“Our scientists are also doing wonderful things. They are working on the vaccine. The ones in Entebbe have understood the virus’ structure and some of them are developing materials to use like diagnostic materials. They are doing very well,” the president said on Sunday while addressing the nation on the status of the coronavirus.

He said it is high time the politicians and bureaucrats considered his idea of increasing pay for scientists as a reward for a good job they do.

“I don’t like the idea of people who are not scientists getting salary increase before scientists. They have practical contribution they can make in their specialties. They should be paid well so they stabilize and help all of us.”

Hails medical workers

The president also hailed health workers whom he saluted for a great job that has seen the country make greater strides in containing the virus.

“Our health workers have done a wonderful job. They were not very prepared but started treating the 55 people and the consequence is we don’t have a single death from corona. I want to congratulate our health workers for a good job they have done,”Museveni said.

He said that so far 11332 people have so far been tested and only 55 have tested positive of the deadly COVID-19 whereas 28 have been cured and discharged, a thing he said is good progress so far.

