workers injured at collapsing Entebbe building

About 20 construction workers have been rushed to various health centres after a structure they were building collapsed.

The structure was being constructed at the former Ssese Gateway Beach at Kitubulu in Katabi Town Council, near Entebbe.

It unclear which company was in charge of the construction.

Police, arrested three Asian nationals who were reportedly supervising construction works.

No deaths have been registered, although three workers are reported to have been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Deputy District Resident Commissioner in Entebbe, Mr Noor Njuki blamed the accident on-site engineers.

Related

Share News







