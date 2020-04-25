April 25, 2020

Cameroon police ‘disperse Muslim worshippers’

7 hours ago

Muslims in Cameroon have clashed with police at the start of the holy month of Ramadan for violating government orders not to gather because of the coronavirus pandemic, reports broadcaster Voice of America (VOA).

Police dispersed worshippers from 13 mosques in the West, Central and Far North regions where they had insisted on gathering for prayers, the report quotes a police statement as saying.

Awah Fonka, governor of the West region, told VOA that he had asked the police to force worshippers out of mosques in the towns of Foumban, Foumbot and Bafoussam.

Cameroon has recorded more than 1,430 Covid-19 infections, including 43 deaths from the respiratory illness.

Source: BBC

