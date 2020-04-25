Don’t take disinfectant’ for coronavirus

The world’s biggest manufacturer of disinfectants has issued a stark rebuttal of President Trump’s suggestion that injecting them could help treat coronavirus.

RB, the makers of Dettol and Lysol, warns against any internal use of the products.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).”

The statement adds that disinfectant and hygiene products “should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines”.

